Banco Do Brasil (BDORY) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Banco Do Brasil (OTCMKTS:BDORY - Get Free Report) is projected to release its results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Banco Do Brasil to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $7.8481 billion for the quarter.

Banco Do Brasil (OTCMKTS:BDORY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Banco Do Brasil had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, analysts expect Banco Do Brasil to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Banco Do Brasil alerts: Sign Up

Banco Do Brasil Stock Performance

Banco Do Brasil stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.41. Banco Do Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on BDORY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Banco Do Brasil from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Banco Do Brasil from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Do Brasil presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Banco Do Brasil

Banco Do Brasil Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA is one of Brazil's largest and oldest financial institutions, founded in 1808. As a state-controlled commercial bank with a long history in the country's financial system, it provides a broad range of universal banking services to individual, corporate and public-sector clients. The bank's activities include retail banking, corporate and commercial lending, asset management, investment banking, treasury and capital markets operations, trade finance and international banking services.

Banco do Brasil offers a full suite of products such as deposit accounts, payment and cash management services, mortgages and consumer credit, credit cards, leasing and structured finance, as well as insurance and pension products through affiliated businesses.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Banco Do Brasil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Banco Do Brasil wasn't on the list.

While Banco Do Brasil currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here