Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE:BLX - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.85 and traded as high as $57.76. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior shares last traded at $56.8490, with a volume of 151,476 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior from a "buy (a)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior presently has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on BLX

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior Trading Down 0.3%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day moving average of $51.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 27.77%.The company had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.68%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior by 63.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,316 shares of the bank's stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,163,826 shares of the bank's stock worth $51,907,000 after buying an additional 15,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.47% of the company's stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA, commonly known as BLADEx and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BLX, is a multilateral financial institution dedicated to promoting foreign trade and regional integration in Latin America and the Caribbean. Headquartered in Panama City, the bank provides specialized trade finance solutions to corporate clients and financial institutions, helping to facilitate cross-border transactions across key markets in the region. Its services encompass import and export financing, supply chain solutions, project and structured finance, as well as treasury and risk management products.

Established in 1977 by a consortium of 20 Latin American and Caribbean governments in partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), BLADEx has a mandate to support economic development through trade facilitation.

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