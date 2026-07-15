Go Pro
→ Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to 'Next Elon Musk' Company (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) Sees Strong Trading Volume - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
Banco Santander Brasil logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Banco Santander Brasil saw unusually heavy trading, with about 2.34 million shares changing hands, nearly double the prior session’s volume. The stock was last trading near $5.39.
  • Analyst sentiment has turned more cautious: several firms cut ratings, and the consensus view is now "Reduce" with a target price of $6.50. JPMorgan also trimmed its price target from $7.00 to $6.50 while keeping an overweight rating.
  • Insider activity was mixed but notable, with CEO Mario Roberto Opice Leao buying 276,851 shares in June, while another insider sold 7,500 shares. Institutional ownership stands at 14.53% of the company.
  • Interested in Banco Santander Brasil? Here are five stocks we like better.

Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,335,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session's volume of 1,183,368 shares.The stock last traded at $5.3850 and had previously closed at $5.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSBR. Wall Street Zen lowered Banco Santander Brasil from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Banco Santander Brasil from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $6.50.

View Our Latest Report on Banco Santander Brasil

Banco Santander Brasil Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company's 50-day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mario Roberto Opice Leao purchased 276,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,489,458.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 536,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,887,720.38. This represents a 106.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eduardo Alvarez Garrido sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $40,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 24,701 shares of the company's stock, valued at $134,126.43. The trade was a 23.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 500,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,888. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander Brasil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,038 shares of the bank's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 251.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the bank's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander Brasil during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.53% of the company's stock.

About Banco Santander Brasil

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander Brasil SA is the Brazilian unit of Spain-based Grupo Santander and one of the country's major commercial banks. Headquartered in São Paulo, the bank serves a broad client base across Brazil through an integrated network of branches, ATMs and digital channels. Its shares are represented abroad via American Depositary Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker BSBR.

The bank offers a full range of financial products and services for retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate clients.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Banco Santander Brasil Right Now?

Before you consider Banco Santander Brasil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Banco Santander Brasil wasn't on the list.

While Banco Santander Brasil currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
tc pixel
This Is How Financial Freedom Dies—And Most People Never See It Coming
This Is How Financial Freedom Dies—And Most People Never See It Coming
From Priority Gold (Ad)
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026

Recent Videos

Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines