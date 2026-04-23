Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.900-5.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bancorp also updated its FY 2027 guidance to 8.100-8.300 EPS.

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Bancorp Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of TBBK traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.47. 433,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,959. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day moving average of $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $81.65.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Bancorp had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 25.94%. Analysts expect that Bancorp will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TBBK. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Bancorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research set a $57.00 price objective on Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $59.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TBBK

Insider Transactions at Bancorp

In other news, Director Mark E. Tryniski acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.23 per share, for a total transaction of $301,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 18,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,322.18. This represents a 35.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan Harris sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $239,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 150,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,004,440.88. The trade was a 2.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,080 shares of company stock valued at $548,933 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the bank's stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC boosted its position in Bancorp by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the bank's stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: TBBK is a Delaware-chartered bank holding company that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and financial institutions across the United States. Through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, the company offers FDIC-insured deposit accounts, cash management solutions and specialized lending products. Its business model focuses on partnering with fintech firms, asset managers and payment processors to deliver integrated banking-as-a-service (BaaS) capabilities.

The company's product suite includes interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and debit and credit card services.

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