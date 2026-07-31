Bancorp Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Bancorp NASDAQ: TBBK reported second-quarter 2026 earnings per share of $1.45, up 14.2% from a year earlier, as growth in its fintech business, lending fees and operating leverage supported record earnings for the first half of the year.

Chief Executive Officer Damian Kozlowski said the company generated a 34.7% return on equity in the quarter and expects further increases over the next three years. He said Bancorp intends to continue returning capital through share repurchases, forecasting $200 million of buybacks in 2026, or about $50 million per quarter.

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The company raised its full-year 2026 earnings outlook to $5.95 to $6.05 per share. It also set a fourth-quarter target of $1.65 to $1.75 per share and maintained preliminary 2027 guidance of $8.10 to $8.30 per share. The guidance includes the anticipated effect of share repurchases.

Fintech growth and program pipeline

Fintech gross dollar volume, or GDV, increased 22.5% year over year in the second quarter, while fintech revenue, including fee and spread revenue, rose 21%, Kozlowski said. He cited continued onboarding of new programs and expansions with existing partners across the company’s fintech platform.

Kozlowski said the Cash App program had begun ramping and should contribute to GDV growth and profitability in coming quarters, with more material contributions expected in late fourth-quarter 2026 and the first quarter of 2027. He said current GDV growth remained broad-based across the company’s verticals, including virtual cards, neobanks, virtual wallets, healthcare and corporate payments, with Cash App accounting for little of the reported growth so far.

The company also expects to announce two additional credit-sponsorship programs that could come online within six months, subject to implementation timing and customary factors. Kozlowski described the prospective programs as higher-velocity lending products that would not use the balance sheet in the same way as the company’s Chime relationship.

In addition, Bancorp said development of its embedded-finance platform was progressing and that it expects to soon announce its first embedded-finance partner.

Loans, deposits and margin

Chief Financial Officer Dominic Canuso said average loans rose 5% from the first quarter, on a nonannualized basis, to $7.63 billion, and increased 16% from the prior-year quarter. Average fintech loans totaled $1.39 billion, or 18% of average total loans, compared with 15% in the first quarter and 8% a year earlier.

Ending loan balances declined sequentially, but Canuso said the change stemmed from a one-time acceleration of a payment due date associated with a lending partner. The adjustment aligned payment timing with customer terms and conditions and did not change customer performance, contractual terms or Bancorp’s economics, he said. Management said average balances were a better measure of the business’s underlying economic trajectory, although ending balances should align with average-balance changes going forward.

Bancorp continues to target a shift in loan mix toward higher-velocity, higher-returning credit-sponsorship lending. Canuso said the company was still working toward approximately $2 billion in fintech loan balances by year-end, though the result could vary depending on the timing and velocity of new programs.

Average deposits rose $97 million, or 1.2% from the first quarter, and increased $357 million, or 4.4%, from a year earlier. The average cost of deposits fell seven basis points sequentially to 1.63%, 55 basis points below the year-earlier level.

The company ended the quarter with $1.1 billion in deposits swept off its balance sheet. That figure was down 16% from the first quarter due to seasonality but up 32% from year-end 2025. Canuso said the company expects off-balance-sheet sweeps to increase over time despite potential quarterly fluctuations.

Net interest margin was 3.85%, relatively unchanged from the first quarter. Fintech lending fees, which are recognized in fee revenue, equated to an additional 28 basis points of margin, up from 24 basis points in the prior quarter and 18 basis points a year earlier. Canuso said net interest income should be roughly flat during the second half of 2026, with some traditional margin compression expected as fintech lending becomes a larger portion of the mix.

Fees, credit and expenses

Noninterest income excluding credit enhancement rose 8.2% sequentially, on a nonannualized basis, and 16.7% year over year to $47.3 million. Fintech fees accounted for 29.7% of total revenue, up one percentage point from the first quarter and four percentage points from the second quarter of 2025.

Credit performance remained strong across asset classes, management said. Real estate bridge loan criticized loans declined by $13 million, or 22%, to $46 million, the lowest level since mid-2023. Excluding fintech credit-sponsorship loans supported by full credit enhancement, the traditional lending portfolio recorded a $0.4 million provision during the quarter.

Noninterest expense totaled $56.5 million, producing an efficiency ratio of 41%. Kozlowski said investments in artificial intelligence were helping employees handle increasing payment volume and improve productivity, including through AI-supported financial-crimes narrative writing. He said the company expects AI tools, restructuring efforts and fintech platform scale to support expense control and operating leverage.

Management also discussed the potential for fintech partners to pursue bank charters, arguing that Bancorp’s scalable compliance, technology and middle-office infrastructure could continue to provide value even to partners with their own charters. Kozlowski said the company has invested hundreds of millions of dollars over roughly a decade in its platform and regulatory capabilities.

On its real estate-owned Aubrey asset, Kozlowski said occupancy had surpassed 70% and the property was approaching stabilization. He said Bancorp expects the project to be completed in the first quarter, when it should move from break-even to profitability as occupancy improves further.

About Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: TBBK is a Delaware-chartered bank holding company that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and financial institutions across the United States. Through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, the company offers FDIC-insured deposit accounts, cash management solutions and specialized lending products. Its business model focuses on partnering with fintech firms, asset managers and payment processors to deliver integrated banking-as-a-service (BaaS) capabilities.

The company's product suite includes interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and debit and credit card services.

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