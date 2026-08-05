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Bancroft Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Bancroft Fund logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Bancroft Fund shares fell below their 200-day moving average of $24.05, trading as low as $23.88 before last changing hands at $24.50.
  • The fund declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35, equivalent to $1.40 annually and a 5.7% yield.
  • Institutional ownership stands at 22.43%, with several major investors—including Bank of America, Pathstone Holdings, Ameriprise Financial and Saba Capital—recently increasing their positions.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Bancroft Fund.

Bancroft Fund Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.05 and traded as low as $23.88. Bancroft Fund shares last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 50,254 shares changing hands.

Bancroft Fund Trading Up 1.7%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.05.

Bancroft Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 25,710.4% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,628 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 99,242 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 245.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 99,665 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 70,776 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 32.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 285,799 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 70,606 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Bancroft Fund by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 361,294 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,985,000 after buying an additional 46,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bancroft Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company's stock.

About Bancroft Fund

(Get Free Report)

Bancroft Fund, Inc (NYSE American: BCV) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term growth of capital. Shares of the Fund trade on the NYSE American exchange, providing investors with access to a diversified portfolio of U.S. equity securities under a closed-end structure. The Fund's board of directors oversees a disciplined investment process governed by a stated strategy and risk parameters.

The Fund's primary investment objective is capital appreciation. To pursue this goal, Bancroft Fund allocates at least 80% of its total assets to equity securities of U.S.

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