Free Trial
→ SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Hits New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Bandwidth logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Bandwidth hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as $19.59 (last at $18.98) during mid-day with about 209,116 shares changing hands and the stock up roughly 6.8%.
  • Analysts are mixed—four Buys, one Hold and two Sells—leaving a MarketBeat consensus of Hold with an average price target of $20.60; recent notes include B. Riley's Buy ($20 PT) and Weiss Ratings' Sell (D-).
  • CFO Daryl Raiford sold 17,026 shares (a 24.4% reduction in his position), and the company shows a negative PE (-44.74) with a market cap of about $602M; insiders own 6.2% while institutional investors hold roughly 68.5%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Bandwidth.

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.59 and last traded at $18.9840, with a volume of 209116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAND. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. B. Riley Financial began coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Bandwidth from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Bandwidth

Bandwidth Trading Up 6.8%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.90 million, a PE ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 2.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daryl E. Raiford sold 17,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $263,392.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $815,965.15. This represents a 24.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bandwidth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,927 shares of the company's stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 373,153 shares of the company's stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 78,360 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,367 shares of the company's stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bandwidth Inc operates a cloud-based communications platform that provides voice, messaging and emergency services APIs for enterprises and developers. Through its proprietary network and software-as-a-service model, the company enables customers to integrate programmable voice calls, text messaging and 9-1-1 routing into their applications. Bandwidth's solutions aim to reduce complexity and improve reliability in mission-critical communications, serving industries such as healthcare, financial services, on-demand mobility and customer engagement.

Founded in 1999 in Raleigh, North Carolina by co-founders David Morken and Henry Kaestner, Bandwidth initially focused on voice-over-IP infrastructure before evolving into a full communications API provider.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Bandwidth Right Now?

Before you consider Bandwidth, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bandwidth wasn't on the list.

While Bandwidth currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
3 Dividend Aristocrats Whose Yields Can Help Combat Inflation
3 Dividend Aristocrats Whose Yields Can Help Combat Inflation
By Chris Markoch | April 9, 2026
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
Delta Air Lines Gains Altitude: Higher Highs Are Coming 
Delta Air Lines Gains Altitude: Higher Highs Are Coming 
By Thomas Hughes | April 9, 2026
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
By Peter Frank | April 12, 2026

Recent Videos

Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Red Flag Warning: 4 Stocks Showing Cracks As Earnings Season Kicks Off
Red Flag Warning: 4 Stocks Showing Cracks As Earnings Season Kicks Off
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines