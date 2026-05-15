Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Citizens Jmp

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Citizens Jmp from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp's price objective points to a potential upside of 34.36% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BAND. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.25.

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Bandwidth Stock Performance

Bandwidth stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.11 and a beta of 2.72.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.The firm had revenue of $208.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.58 million. Bandwidth has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.830 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.370 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bandwidth

In related news, insider Kade Ross sold 20,000 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $1,031,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 43,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,174.64. This trade represents a 31.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 9,425 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $426,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 50,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,289,235.50. The trade was a 15.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 92,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,556 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.26% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Bandwidth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,343 shares of the company's stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,383 shares of the company's stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,681 shares of the company's stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company's stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 58,141 shares of the company's stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company's stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates a cloud-based communications platform that provides voice, messaging and emergency services APIs for enterprises and developers. Through its proprietary network and software-as-a-service model, the company enables customers to integrate programmable voice calls, text messaging and 9-1-1 routing into their applications. Bandwidth's solutions aim to reduce complexity and improve reliability in mission-critical communications, serving industries such as healthcare, financial services, on-demand mobility and customer engagement.

Founded in 1999 in Raleigh, North Carolina by co-founders David Morken and Henry Kaestner, Bandwidth initially focused on voice-over-IP infrastructure before evolving into a full communications API provider.

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