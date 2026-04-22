Bank of America Begins Coverage on Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF)

Analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF - Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America's price target indicates a potential upside of 31.67% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LIF. Wall Street Zen lowered Life360 from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. DA Davidson lowered Life360 from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citizens Jmp lowered Life360 from a "market outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Life360 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Life360 from $68.50 to $68.30 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life360 presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $73.48.

Get Life360 alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on LIF

Life360 Stock Down 6.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:LIF opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. Life360 has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $112.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 6.16.

Insider Activity at Life360

In other news, Director Chris Hulls sold 16,105 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $732,938.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 399,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,195,307.59. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Charles J. Prober sold 7,930 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $295,551.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 105,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,930,345.12. This represents a 6.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,037 shares of company stock worth $2,682,792.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life360

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Life360 by 18.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,271,920 shares of the company's stock valued at $879,305,000 after buying an additional 1,260,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Life360 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,097,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Life360 by 158.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 749,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,679,000 after buying an additional 459,463 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Life360 during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,632,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Life360 by 86.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 760,122 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,801,000 after buying an additional 352,110 shares during the period. 20.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360, Inc NASDAQ: LIF operates a location-based safety and communication platform designed to help families stay connected and secure. Through its flagship mobile application, Life360 offers real-time location sharing, check-in alerts and geofencing tools that enable users to monitor the whereabouts of family members or other trusted circles. The company's services extend to emergency response features, including SOS alerts, 24/7 roadside assistance and crash detection capabilities powered by machine-learning algorithms, all aimed at enhancing user safety on the road and at home.

The Life360 platform is offered under a freemium model, with a basic no-cost tier providing essential location sharing and alerts.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Life360, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Life360 wasn't on the list.

While Life360 currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here