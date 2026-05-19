Bank of America Cuts Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $225.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Bank of America from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the credit services provider's stock. Bank of America's target price points to a potential upside of 39.97% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equifax from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $226.67.

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Equifax Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of EFX traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.75. The company had a trading volume of 827,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.70. Equifax has a 52 week low of $156.47 and a 52 week high of $281.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.17. Equifax had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 11.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total transaction of $6,515,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 271,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,846,252. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.72, for a total transaction of $880,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,921 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,532,018.12. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,746 shares of company stock worth $7,822,808. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Equifax by 310.5% during the first quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,184,569 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $753,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,120 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $275,635,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Equifax by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,344,531 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $942,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,921 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,809,879 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $609,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Equifax by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,603,415 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $347,909,000 after purchasing an additional 823,116 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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