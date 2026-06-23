Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $950.00 to $1,500.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor manufacturer's stock. Bank of America's price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.83% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MU. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Micron Technology from $700.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,008.13.

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Micron Technology Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $1,211.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $763.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $502.03. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $103.38 and a 52-week high of $1,213.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.19 and a beta of 2.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total transaction of $35,955,666.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 387,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,728,524.32. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 16,509 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,150,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,196,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,296 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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