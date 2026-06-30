Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the rocket manufacturer's stock. Bank of America's target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.72% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday. Clear Str raised Rocket Lab to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rocket Lab from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $108.24.

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Rocket Lab Price Performance

RKLB traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,079,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,934,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of -304.67 and a beta of 2.48. Rocket Lab has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $151.00. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $107.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.40.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Lab will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 88,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total transaction of $9,502,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 264,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,582,845.90. The trade was a 24.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $11,808,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 434,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,326,424. This trade represents a 18.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 573,515 shares of company stock worth $76,412,122 in the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 114.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,308 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 92,849 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 1,812.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 34,882 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,745 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Rocket Lab by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 773,548 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $13,831,000 after buying an additional 90,758 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Rocket Lab by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 67,584 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company's stock.

Rocket Lab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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