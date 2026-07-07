Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Bank of America's target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.66% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $86.50 to $93.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.34.

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Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.44. 1,398,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,801,367. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $80.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.17. The firm has a market cap of $267.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $72.78 and a 52-week high of $97.76.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 17.26%.The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Diversified Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 35,285 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 13,196 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 532,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $49,610,000 after buying an additional 84,902 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 350,567 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,673,000 after acquiring an additional 14,168 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 412,511 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,446,000 after acquiring an additional 17,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 283,582 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $23,770,000 after acquiring an additional 32,094 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Wells Fargo & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS slightly lowered its price target on Wells Fargo to $104 from $105, but kept a Buy rating, which still implies meaningful upside from current levels and may support sentiment. Benzinga report on UBS price target cut

UBS slightly lowered its price target on Wells Fargo to $104 from $105, but kept a rating, which still implies meaningful upside from current levels and may support sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo reaffirmed that it will report second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 14 , keeping attention on the bank’s upcoming results and guidance. Business Wire earnings announcement

Wells Fargo reaffirmed that it will report , keeping attention on the bank’s upcoming results and guidance. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan previously raised its price target on Wells Fargo to $93.50 while keeping a Neutral rating, reinforcing that analysts see some room for upside but remain mixed on the stock. Tickerreport JPMorgan target raise

JPMorgan previously raised its price target on Wells Fargo to $93.50 while keeping a rating, reinforcing that analysts see some room for upside but remain mixed on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Broader bank-sector commentary points to a potentially strong quarter for Wall Street lenders, with trading and advisory activity boosted by the SpaceX IPO and other deal activity, which could be a tailwind for WFC if it shows up in earnings. Reuters article on bank earnings

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

Further Reading

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