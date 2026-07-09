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Bank of America Has Lowered Expectations for Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
July 9, 2026
Alamos Gold logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Bank of America cut its price target on Alamos Gold from $50 to $39, while keeping a buy rating on the stock. The new target still implies about 33% upside from the previous close.
  • Other analysts have also adjusted views recently: Jefferies trimmed its target to $49, Weiss Ratings lowered its rating slightly, and Wall Street Zen downgraded the stock to hold. Overall, the consensus remains Moderate Buy with a $49.33 average target.
  • Alamos Gold recently reported Q1 earnings of $0.54 per share, matching estimates, while revenue rose 79.2% year over year to $596.7 million. The company also has strong liquidity and relatively low leverage, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
  • Five stocks we like better than Alamos Gold.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI - Get Free Report) TSE: AGI had its price target cut by research analysts at Bank of America from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the basic materials company's stock. Bank of America's target price indicates a potential upside of 33.38% from the company's previous close.

AGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Alamos Gold from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $49.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on AGI

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

NYSE AGI opened at $29.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average of $41.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $55.41.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI - Get Free Report) TSE: AGI last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $596.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.35 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 51.24%.Alamos Gold's revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of mining projects in North America. Its principal activities include the acquisition, exploration and development of gold-bearing properties, and the management of operating mines. The company focuses on sustainable production practices and maintains a portfolio that spans both producing assets and advanced-stage development projects.

Alamos Gold operates multiple open pit and underground mines, including the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos mine in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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