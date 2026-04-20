Bank of America Has Lowered Expectations for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Price

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Bank of America from $80.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the utilities provider's stock. Bank of America's target price points to a potential upside of 10.37% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Edison International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a "sell" rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $70.30.

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Edison International Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Edison International stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $70.67. The company had a trading volume of 92,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,308. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $72.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. Edison International has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $76.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. Edison International had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 6.250-6.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,576,163.60. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Edison International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 14.9% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,203 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,910 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 76.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,294,019 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $167,876,000 after acquiring an additional 996,739 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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