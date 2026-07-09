Bank of America Increases Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target to $37.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Bank of America's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.66% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HIMS. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $17.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $30.70.

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Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $36.04 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -400.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.79 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.44). Hims & Hers Health had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The firm had revenue of $608.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 23,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $830,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 181,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,365,135. This represents a 11.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 7,163 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $261,377.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 284,321 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,374,873.29. This represents a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,161 shares of company stock valued at $5,041,152. Corporate insiders own 11.76% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 801.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 70.0% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 775 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Binnacle Investments Inc bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 900 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company's stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients' doorsteps.

The company's product portfolio addresses key areas of men's and women's health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

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