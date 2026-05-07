Bank of America Issues Pessimistic Forecast for PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the credit services provider's stock. Bank of America's price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded PayPal from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $52.00 price objective on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $56.42.

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PayPal Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.79. 1,688,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,930,947. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $46.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.14. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. PayPal has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 25.02%. PayPal's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, insider Frank Keller sold 10,732 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $536,170.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,687.32. The trade was a 20.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,337 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $66,128.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,443.56. The trade was a 45.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 99,677 shares of company stock valued at $4,433,834 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 15,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 460 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Further Reading

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