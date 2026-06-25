Bank of America Issues Pessimistic Forecast for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Price

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $173.00 to $164.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Bank of America's price target suggests a potential upside of 15.27% from the company's current price.

PEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $167.55.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on PEP

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $142.27 on Thursday. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.13. The stock has a market cap of $194.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 9.3% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the company's stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,235 shares of the company's stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Evansbrook LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Evansbrook LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the company's stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 57,425 shares of the company's stock worth $8,918,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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