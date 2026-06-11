Bank of America Issues Positive Forecast for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $500.00 to $560.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor manufacturer's stock. Bank of America's target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.78% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMD. Wedbush boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Melius Research set a $540.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $421.49.

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Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of AMD opened at $452.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $374.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $115.06 and a 52-week high of $546.44. The company has a market cap of $737.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.33, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 247,032 shares of company stock valued at $101,072,366 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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