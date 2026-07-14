Bank of America Issues Positive Forecast for Crown (NYSE:CCK) Stock Price

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Bank of America's price target suggests a potential upside of 32.16% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Crown from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Crown from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $121.64.

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Crown Price Performance

Shares of Crown stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.71. 71,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,685. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $101.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.60. Crown has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $116.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. Crown had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 436,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,787,350. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northside Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 102,521 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $11,464,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 7.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 281,253 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,450,000 after buying an additional 18,280 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 628.8% in the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Crown during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,275,000. Finally, 55 North Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company's stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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