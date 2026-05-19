Bank of America Lowers Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target to $28.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Bank of America from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Bank of America's price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.44% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HIMS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $17.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $29.37.

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Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIMS traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.32. 20,746,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,920,871. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.60. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -248.40, a P/E/G ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $70.43.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $608.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $616.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.Hims & Hers Health's revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 36,922 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $956,279.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 281,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,300,355.30. The trade was a 11.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 9,463 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $283,890.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 299,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,981,040. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,857 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,706. Insiders own 11.76% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,766,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 80.0% during the third quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 701,845 shares of the company's stock worth $39,809,000 after acquiring an additional 311,845 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 30.8% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,746,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $609,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,271 shares during the period. BIT Capital GmbH increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 73.8% in the third quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 2,210,384 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,373,000 after purchasing an additional 938,728 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 49.2% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,057,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,713,000 after purchasing an additional 678,600 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Hims & Hers Health

Here are the key news stories impacting Hims & Hers Health this week:

Negative Sentiment: Hims & Hers announced and then upsized a private offering of 0.00% convertible senior notes due 2032 to $350 million from the originally planned $300 million, raising concerns about future dilution and the balance sheet. Article Title

Hims & Hers announced and then upsized a private offering of 0.00% convertible senior notes due 2032 to $350 million from the originally planned $300 million, raising concerns about future dilution and the balance sheet. Neutral Sentiment: The company said the capital will help preserve financial flexibility while funding international expansion, infrastructure, and AI platform investments, which could support longer-term growth. Article Title

The company said the capital will help preserve financial flexibility while funding international expansion, infrastructure, and AI platform investments, which could support longer-term growth. Negative Sentiment: Media reports also highlighted investor concern that the move may be tied to the planned Eucalyptus buyout and broader growth initiatives, reinforcing the view that Hims & Hers is leaning on debt to finance expansion. Article Title

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients' doorsteps.

The company's product portfolio addresses key areas of men's and women's health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

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