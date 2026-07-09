Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Price Up 1.5% - Here's Why

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)'s stock price traded up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.43 and last traded at $59.1680. 24,226,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 38,845,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.30.

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Key Headlines Impacting Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Bank of America from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bank of America from $57.50 to $62.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $62.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Bank of America Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.90. The company has a market cap of $419.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.Bank of America's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,373,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,803,774.97. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 25,143 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 40.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,401 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 38.4% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,677 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 18,227 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $1,396,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its position in Bank of America by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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