Bank of America Raises Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $365.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Bank of America from $240.00 to $365.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Bank of America's price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.56% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MRVL. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $232.74.

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Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of MRVL opened at $307.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.29. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $329.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.57.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $1,355,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,861,469. The trade was a 21.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 2,231 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.13, for a total value of $667,359.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 55,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,610,688.90. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 257,291 shares of company stock valued at $32,627,131. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,834,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,940,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,724 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,397,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,108,452 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,025,185,000 after purchasing an additional 97,624 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,000,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $895,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell unveiled its new 102.4 Tbps Teralynx T100 switch for AI and cloud data centers, while also saying it has shipped more than 5 million coherent photonic integrated circuits. That reinforces the company’s role in AI networking and optical connectivity, two areas investors see as major growth drivers. Article Title

Marvell unveiled its new 102.4 Tbps Teralynx T100 switch for AI and cloud data centers, while also saying it has shipped more than 5 million coherent photonic integrated circuits. That reinforces the company’s role in AI networking and optical connectivity, two areas investors see as major growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: The company was also added to the S&P 500 Equal Weighted Index and named Dan Durn as its new CFO, moves that can improve visibility with institutional investors and signal operational continuity. Article Title

The company was also added to the S&P 500 Equal Weighted Index and named Dan Durn as its new CFO, moves that can improve visibility with institutional investors and signal operational continuity. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remained bullish, including KeyBanc raising its price target to $385 from $260 and keeping an Overweight rating, citing strong AI demand and data center growth. Article Title

Analyst commentary remained bullish, including KeyBanc raising its price target to $385 from $260 and keeping an Overweight rating, citing strong AI demand and data center growth. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Marvell’s surge this year and argued it may have more upside as AI spending accelerates, keeping momentum traders and growth investors interested. Article Title

Several articles highlighted Marvell’s surge this year and argued it may have more upside as AI spending accelerates, keeping momentum traders and growth investors interested. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer’s recent discussion of MRVL was mainly commentary rather than a new company-specific catalyst, so it is less likely to move the stock on its own. Article Title

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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