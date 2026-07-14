Bank of America Raises Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $44.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Bank of America from $42.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "underperform" rating on the construction company's stock. Bank of America's target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.41% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised Trex from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Trex in a report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Trex in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Trex from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Trex from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $48.42.

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Trex Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of TREX stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.09. The company's stock had a trading volume of 706,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,746. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.41 and a 200 day moving average of $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $68.78.

Trex (NYSE:TREX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trex news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 36,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,550. This represents a 3.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.93% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $4,748,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 93,815 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 61,950 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $917,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 85,995 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 55,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Trex

Here are the key news stories impacting Trex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial raised its price target on Trex to $60 from $55 and kept a Buy rating, implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Benzinga report on Truist price target raise

Truist Financial raised its price target on Trex to $60 from $55 and kept a rating, implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Trex said it is upgrading its North American distribution network and named Specialty Building Products (SBP) as its sole national distributor, a move that could improve reach and operational efficiency. Trex Company Upgrades Distribution Network; Raises Full Year Guidance

Trex said it is upgrading its North American distribution network and named Specialty Building Products (SBP) as its sole national distributor, a move that could improve reach and operational efficiency. Positive Sentiment: Management also raised full-year 2026 guidance, signaling confidence in demand and execution despite a mixed housing backdrop. Trex guidance update

Management also raised full-year 2026 guidance, signaling confidence in demand and execution despite a mixed housing backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus lifted its target to $47 from $44 but kept a Hold rating, reflecting a more cautious view even after the recent rally. Benzinga report on Stifel price target raise

Stifel Nicolaus lifted its target to $47 from $44 but kept a rating, reflecting a more cautious view even after the recent rally. Neutral Sentiment: Trex also discussed strategic distribution network changes and preliminary quarterly results in a transcript, but the market focus appears to be on the distribution overhaul and guidance rather than detailed earnings figures. Seeking Alpha transcript

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc is a leading manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing systems designed for residential and commercial outdoor living environments. The company's core offerings feature composite decking products made from a proprietary blend of recycled wood fibers and plastic film, which deliver enhanced durability, resistance to rot and insect damage, and low maintenance compared to traditional wood. Trex also provides matching railing, lighting, fencing and cladding solutions that allow customers to create cohesive, high-performance outdoor spaces.

Trex's product portfolio is organized into multiple performance tiers, including premium, mid-range and value-oriented lines.

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