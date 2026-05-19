Bank of America Reaffirms "Underperform" Rating for ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM)

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "underperform" rating restated by analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America's price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.12% from the stock's current price.

GTM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $6.98.

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ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 2.9%

GTM stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.81. 5,152,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,077,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 10.10%.The company had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. Analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CRO James M. Roth sold 35,723 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $209,694.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 139,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $820,596.65. This trade represents a 20.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Ashley Mcgrane sold 6,959 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $40,849.33. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 76,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $451,238.64. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 44,727 shares of company stock valued at $262,834 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTM. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,416,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,465,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,138,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $103,545,000. Finally, RPD Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. RPD Fund Management LLC now owns 17,199,109 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company's stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies NASDAQ: GTM is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

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