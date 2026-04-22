Bank of China (BACHY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its resultson Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.6880 per share and revenue of $22.6516 billion for the quarter.

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Bank of China Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of BACHY opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. Bank of China has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $213.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.07. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

About Bank of China

Bank of China OTCMKTS: BACHY is a major state-owned commercial bank headquartered in Beijing that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to corporate, institutional and retail clients. Founded in 1912, the bank has grown into one of China's largest and longest-established banking institutions and is commonly grouped with the nation's “Big Four” banks. Its core activities include deposit-taking, corporate and retail lending, trade finance, foreign exchange and treasury services, as well as cash management and payment services for domestic and cross-border clients.

In addition to traditional commercial banking, Bank of China offers investment banking and capital markets services, structured finance, asset management and wealth management solutions.

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