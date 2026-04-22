Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Shares of Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BACHY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.5820, but opened at $15.67. Bank of China shares last traded at $16.2850, with a volume of 2,570 shares.

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Bank of China Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $210.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm's 50-day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $14.68.

Bank of China Company Profile

Bank of China OTCMKTS: BACHY is a major state-owned commercial bank headquartered in Beijing that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to corporate, institutional and retail clients. Founded in 1912, the bank has grown into one of China's largest and longest-established banking institutions and is commonly grouped with the nation's “Big Four” banks. Its core activities include deposit-taking, corporate and retail lending, trade finance, foreign exchange and treasury services, as well as cash management and payment services for domestic and cross-border clients.

In addition to traditional commercial banking, Bank of China offers investment banking and capital markets services, structured finance, asset management and wealth management solutions.

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