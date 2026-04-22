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Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Bank of China logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down pre-market, opening at $15.67 after a $16.5820 close; the stock last traded at $16.2850 on light volume (2,570 shares).
  • Bank of China has a market capitalization of $210.61 billion, a low P/E of 6.43, very low leverage (debt-to-equity 0.02) and subdued volatility (beta 0.07), with its 50- and 200-day moving averages at $15.21 and $14.68; it is a major state-owned "Big Four" Chinese bank offering broad commercial, investment and wealth-management services.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Bank of China.

Shares of Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BACHY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.5820, but opened at $15.67. Bank of China shares last traded at $16.2850, with a volume of 2,570 shares.

Bank of China Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $210.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm's 50-day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $14.68.

Bank of China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of China OTCMKTS: BACHY is a major state-owned commercial bank headquartered in Beijing that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to corporate, institutional and retail clients. Founded in 1912, the bank has grown into one of China's largest and longest-established banking institutions and is commonly grouped with the nation's “Big Four” banks. Its core activities include deposit-taking, corporate and retail lending, trade finance, foreign exchange and treasury services, as well as cash management and payment services for domestic and cross-border clients.

In addition to traditional commercial banking, Bank of China offers investment banking and capital markets services, structured finance, asset management and wealth management solutions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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