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Bank of Communications (BCMXY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Bank of Communications logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Bank of Communications will report quarterly results on Wednesday, April 29, with analysts expecting EPS of $1.11 and revenue of $9.1433 billion.
  • In the prior quarter the bank reported EPS of $0.99, missing the $1.06 consensus by $0.07 while revenue of $8.50 billion beat estimates; net margin was 18.67% and ROE 7.67%.
  • The stock trades at a PE of 5.87 with a market cap of $65.35 billion, a 52‑week range of $19.70–$25.00, and current/quick ratios of 0.94 alongside a debt‑to‑equity of 1.70.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its resultson Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Bank of Communications to post earnings of $1.11 per share and revenue of $9.1433 billion for the quarter.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.28 billion. Bank of Communications had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 7.67%.

Bank of Communications Price Performance

BCMXY opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of -0.17. Bank of Communications has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Bank of Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. OTCMKTS: BCMXY is a major Chinese commercial bank that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individual, corporate and institutional clients. Founded in the early 20th century, the bank has grown into one of China's large, systemically important banks and plays a significant role in supporting domestic economic activity, trade and finance. It combines traditional commercial banking functions with modern financial services across multiple customer segments.

The company's core businesses include retail banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury and financial markets operations, and wealth and asset management.

Read More

Earnings History for Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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