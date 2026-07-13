Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Sets New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS - Get Free Report) NYSE: BNS hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$124.74 and last traded at C$124.30, with a volume of 1003959 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$124.14.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$104.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$100.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$116.00 to C$122.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$111.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$111.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.2%

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is C$114.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$105.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$152.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS - Get Free Report) NYSE: BNS last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported C$2.02 EPS for the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of C$9.85 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.1286267 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Bank of Nova Scotia's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.69%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: 'for every future,' we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.5 trillion (as at January 31, 2026), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: BNS and New York Stock Exchange NYSE: BNS.

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