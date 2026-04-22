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Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Bank of South Carolina logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Shares briefly rose above the 200-day moving average of $15.80, trading as high as $15.8730 intraday, though the stock last traded at $15.7450 (down 0.9%) on volume of 2,445 shares.
  • The company has a market capitalization of $84.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a low beta of 0.28, with a 50-day moving average of $15.59.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.80 and traded as high as $15.8730. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $15.7450, with a volume of 2,445 shares trading hands.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Down 0.9%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.28.

About Bank of South Carolina

(Get Free Report)

Bank of South Carolina NASDAQ: BKSC is a Greenville, South Carolina–based bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of South Carolina. Serving both individual and commercial clients, the company focuses on delivering personalized banking solutions designed to support local businesses, professionals and consumers across the state.

The company's core offerings include deposit products such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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