Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.80 and traded as high as $15.8730. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $15.7450, with a volume of 2,445 shares trading hands.

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Bank of South Carolina Stock Down 0.9%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.28.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina NASDAQ: BKSC is a Greenville, South Carolina–based bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of South Carolina. Serving both individual and commercial clients, the company focuses on delivering personalized banking solutions designed to support local businesses, professionals and consumers across the state.

The company's core offerings include deposit products such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

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