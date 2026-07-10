Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.47 and traded as high as $25.50. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 16,224 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOTJ. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank of the James Financial Group to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $115.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.47.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 17.17%.

Bank of the James Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Bank of the James Financial Group's payout ratio is 16.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of the James Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of the James Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,458 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.50% of the company's stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is the bank holding company for The Bank of the James, a Virginia-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia. Established in the early 20th century, the organization has developed a reputation for community banking with a focus on personalized service. As a NASDAQ-listed entity under the ticker BOTJ, the holding company oversees a network of full-service branches throughout Central and Southwestern Virginia.

The Bank of the James offers a comprehensive suite of consumer and commercial banking solutions.

Further Reading

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