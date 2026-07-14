Bank OZK (OZK) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.46 per share and revenue of $436.4150 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $424.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.62 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bank OZK to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Bank OZK Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.89. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $42.37 and a 1 year high of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm's 50-day moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.01.

Bank OZK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 29th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Bank OZK's previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 13th. Bank OZK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. TD Cowen lowered Bank OZK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank OZK from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $56.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OZK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank OZK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 436.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK, formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks, is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Established in 1903, the bank offers a full suite of banking products and services to both individual and corporate clients. Through a combination of organic growth and targeted acquisitions, Bank OZK has built a diversified lending portfolio and a strong deposit franchise.

The bank's core operations focus on commercial real estate lending, including acquisition, development and construction financing.

Further Reading

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