Bank7 (BSVN) Projected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share and revenue of $23.8560 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 16, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $26.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.63 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 18.18%. On average, analysts expect Bank7 to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bank7 alerts: Sign Up

Bank7 Stock Down 4.0%

Bank7 stock opened at $49.67 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.40. The stock has a market cap of $472.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.91. Bank7 has a twelve month low of $38.29 and a twelve month high of $51.95.

Bank7 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bank7's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Bank7 from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Bank7 from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bank7 from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Bank7 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bank7

Insider Transactions at Bank7

In other news, insider Douglas A. Haines sold 1,000 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $44,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,633.29. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darrell Lee Jr. Mathews sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $43,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,497 shares in the company, valued at $279,371. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 25.71% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank7

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,812 shares of the company's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank7 in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Bank7 by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,763 shares of the company's stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Bank7 during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Bank7 during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 23.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corporation, through its subsidiary Bank7, National Association, is a regional banking organization that offers a full range of deposit and lending products to both consumer and commercial clients. Its deposit offerings include checking and savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit, while its lending portfolio encompasses residential and commercial real estate loans, small business loans and consumer credit products.

Complementing its core banking services, Bank7 provides digital banking solutions such as online and mobile platforms for account management, bill payment and remote check deposit.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bank7, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bank7 wasn't on the list.

While Bank7 currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here