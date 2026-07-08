Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Trading Down 4% - Here's Why

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN - Get Free Report) shares traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.59 and last traded at $49.67. 31,990 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 21,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.75.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BSVN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bank7 from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Bank7 from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Bank7 from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Bank7 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $54.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bank7

Bank7 Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $472.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.40.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.24. Bank7 had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $26.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bank7 Corp. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Bank7 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Bank7's payout ratio is currently 23.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank7 news, insider Douglas A. Haines sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $44,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,633.29. This represents a 5.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darrell Lee Jr. Mathews sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $43,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,497 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $279,371. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 25.71% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank7

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSVN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 672 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank7 by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Bank7 by 30.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,812 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank7 during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Bank7 by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,763 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.48% of the company's stock.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corporation, through its subsidiary Bank7, National Association, is a regional banking organization that offers a full range of deposit and lending products to both consumer and commercial clients. Its deposit offerings include checking and savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit, while its lending portfolio encompasses residential and commercial real estate loans, small business loans and consumer credit products.

Complementing its core banking services, Bank7 provides digital banking solutions such as online and mobile platforms for account management, bill payment and remote check deposit.

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