Bank7 Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Bank7 NASDAQ: BSVN executives said the company was pleased with its second-quarter 2026 performance, citing strong asset quality, liquidity and capital while also flagging elevated expenses tied to technology remediation and potential merger-and-acquisition activity.

President and CEO Tom Travis said the quarter included “a few items of noise,” most notably a $3.7 million net gain related to oil and gas assets. Travis said the company’s earlier investment in those assets helped avoid a larger loss after a 2023 asset-related setback and allowed Bank7 to recover cash spent on the asset plus generate a return.

“Management’s very pleased,” Travis said. “We also accomplished our goal a little quicker than we thought we would.”

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Travis also said the company incurred heavier expenses from internal information technology changes connected to material weaknesses identified by a new accounting firm, as well as costs related to possible M&A activity. He said that when factoring out those items, management was pleased with recurring results.

Expenses Expected to Remain Elevated in the Third Quarter

Chief Financial Officer Kelly Harris said Bank7 expects third-quarter expenses to run between $9.5 million and $9.7 million. She said some second-quarter expenses related to IT and consulting are expected to spill into the third quarter, while M&A transaction expenses are more difficult to estimate.

“From an IT and consulting fees, it’ll probably be very similar to Q2,” Harris said.

In closing remarks, Travis said most of the remaining expenses tied to IT structural changes and material weakness remediation are expected to be completed through the third quarter.

Loan Growth Outlook Includes Large Paydowns

Travis said Bank7 expects “some significant loan pay downs” that the company will need to offset, while noting that such periods are not unusual for the bank.

Chief Credit Officer Jason Estes described the loan pipeline as “robust” for third-quarter fundings and said the bank could produce roughly double the loan fundings it generated in the second quarter. However, he cautioned that the growth would come against known payoffs.

Estes said mid-single-digit loan growth remains a reasonable full-year goal, measured year over year. He also said Bank7 expects to maintain similar pricing on new loans compared with current levels and may see improved fee income in the third quarter because of higher expected loan booking activity.

“Our team is fantastic at turning around and putting the money back out the door,” Estes said. “We’re really good at putting it back out in a safe manner in similar pricing ranges.”

Deposit Costs and Margin Remain Stable

Harris said Bank7’s deposit costs were static in June and tracked the second-quarter average. After clarifying the figure during the call, management said deposit costs were in the range of approximately 2.28% to 2.3%.

Travis characterized the outlook as “basically flat,” adding that he agreed with Harris’ description of deposit costs as static.

On net interest margin, Harris said the margin performed well during the second quarter, with the main issue being the management of excess liquidity and the timing of loan fundings and paydowns. She said June’s margin was 4.51% and that some pressure could continue into the third quarter while Bank7 waits for loan funding activity to materialize.

Harris said a core net interest margin range of roughly 4.53% to 4.45% was a reasonable guide. She added that if a rate hike were to occur late in the year, Bank7 would likely benefit because of its asset-sensitive balance sheet.

Asked about competitive conditions in loan and deposit pricing, Travis said there was “nothing extraordinary or dynamic” on either side of the balance sheet.

Potential Acquisition Process Remains Fluid

Management also addressed a pending stock purchase agreement and related bidding process. Travis said the timing remains fluid, with court activity expected in the near term. He said that, based on public filings and the receiver’s motion, the proposed auction end date is September 3, with a process aligned for August if the auction and bidding process proceed.

Travis said the court recently required an expedited timeframe after objections and motions were filed, and he expects additional clarity within the next two weeks.

In response to a question about the possibility of acquiring a majority interest and later consolidating minority ownership, Travis said that if Bank7 is successful as the stalking-horse bidder, it would be the company’s intention at some point to engage with the other 29% owners of the bank. He said there could be a “stub period” if Bank7 first acquires a 71% interest before working to consolidate the remaining minority ownership.

Travis said Bank7 remains interested in additional strategic M&A opportunities and would consider follow-on transactions if they fit the company’s goals, while acknowledging that acquisitions require time to purchase, convert and integrate.

Management Highlights Strong Credit and Capital Position

Travis emphasized Bank7’s balance sheet position, saying asset quality “has never been better.” He said the company has “plenty of liquidity and no debt,” along with strong earnings and capital levels.

“The bank’s doing very, very well,” Travis said, thanking the company’s bankers and employees for the quarter’s results.

About Bank7 NASDAQ: BSVN

Bank7 Corporation, through its subsidiary Bank7, National Association, is a regional banking organization that offers a full range of deposit and lending products to both consumer and commercial clients. Its deposit offerings include checking and savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit, while its lending portfolio encompasses residential and commercial real estate loans, small business loans and consumer credit products.

Complementing its core banking services, Bank7 provides digital banking solutions such as online and mobile platforms for account management, bill payment and remote check deposit.

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