BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.8182.

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A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of BankUnited from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKU

BankUnited News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting BankUnited this week:

BankUnited Price Performance

NYSE:BKU opened at $45.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average of $44.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.26. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $273.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.57 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.14%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from BankUnited's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. BankUnited's dividend payout ratio is 37.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,816 shares in the company, valued at $957,358.08. This trade represents a 20.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $174,703.98. Following the sale, the insider owned 35,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,778,283.21. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 11,953 shares of company stock worth $591,492 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at about $698,000. HoldCo Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,752,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,334,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,599,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in BankUnited by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 334,570 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $12,767,000 after acquiring an additional 34,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company's stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a bank holding company based in Miami Lakes, Florida, operating through its subsidiary BankUnited, National Association. The company provides a broad range of commercial banking products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial lending and treasury management. It serves middle-market and small-business clients, offering tailored financing solutions across a variety of industry sectors.

The bank's lending portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans and construction financing, as well as residential mortgage lending.

Further Reading

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