Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG) Projected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $30.63 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Get BWFG alerts: Sign Up

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $30.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.47 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, analysts expect Bankwell Financial Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bankwell Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of BWFG opened at $59.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $471.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.61. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Bankwell Financial Group has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $60.50.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Bankwell Financial Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BWFG. Weiss Ratings downgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Bankwell Financial Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BWFG

Insider Buying and Selling at Bankwell Financial Group

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Seidman acquired 3,300 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.87 per share, with a total value of $171,171.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 218,756 shares in the company, valued at $11,346,873.72. This represents a 1.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan Jason Hildebrand sold 1,088 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $63,626.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,346.08. The trade was a 32.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,156 shares of company stock worth $370,525 and have sold 8,909 shares worth $476,575. Corporate insiders own 20.98% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,252 shares of the bank's stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,253 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $532,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the bank's stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 52,255 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company's stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut, and serves as the parent company of Bankwell Bank. Bankwell Bank provides commercial, business and personal banking services, with branch locations primarily across Fairfield and New Haven counties in Connecticut, along with a New York presence.

The company’s deposit offerings include checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, all supported by an online and mobile banking platform for convenient account access.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bankwell Financial Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bankwell Financial Group wasn't on the list.

While Bankwell Financial Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here