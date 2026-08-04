Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Insider Ryan Jason Hildebrand Sells 2,246 Shares of Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG - Get Free Report) insider Ryan Jason Hildebrand sold 2,246 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $149,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

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Ryan Jason Hildebrand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Ryan Jason Hildebrand sold 1,088 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $63,626.24.

Bankwell Financial Group Price Performance

Bankwell Financial Group stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.78. 28,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,652. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.89 and a 52 week high of $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $540.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company's fifty day moving average is $58.03 and its 200-day moving average is $52.42.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $32.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.63 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 14.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Bankwell Financial Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWFG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,598 shares of the bank's stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,942 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,342 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,241 shares of the bank's stock worth $15,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Bankwell Financial Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bankwell Financial Group currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $67.50.

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Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut, and serves as the parent company of Bankwell Bank. Bankwell Bank provides commercial, business and personal banking services, with branch locations primarily across Fairfield and New Haven counties in Connecticut, along with a New York presence.

The company’s deposit offerings include checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, all supported by an online and mobile banking platform for convenient account access.

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