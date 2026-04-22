Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $997.63 EPS

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $997.63, Zacks reports. Banner had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10.46%.

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Banner Price Performance

Shares of Banner stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $63.52. The stock had a trading volume of 183,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,067. Banner has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $69.83. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business's 50 day moving average is $61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banner in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banner in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Banner by 8.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,154 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Banner from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Banner from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Banner from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banner currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $69.00.

View Our Latest Report on BANR

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation, through its principal subsidiary Banner Bank, operates as a regional commercial bank headquartered in Walla Walla, Washington. Founded in 2000 as a bank holding company, Banner traces its origins to community banking roots in Eastern Washington dating back to the late 19th century. Over the past two decades, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, establishing a strong presence throughout the Pacific Northwest.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and services for individual and business clients.

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