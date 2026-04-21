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Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) CEO Wenbin Qiu Acquires 16,000 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Baozun logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • CEO Wenbin Qiu bought 16,000 shares on April 17 at $3.14 and, over April 7–17, accumulated a total of 115,750 shares for about $310,240, increasing his holdings to 1,433,872 shares (a 1.13% ownership boost) valued at roughly $4.5M.
  • Baozun (NASDAQ: BZUN) is trading near $3.13 with a 50‑day/200‑day moving average of $2.51/$2.83, a market cap of $181M, and a consensus analyst rating of “Reduce”.
  • Interested in Baozun? Here are five stocks we like better.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN - Get Free Report) CEO Wenbin Qiu acquired 16,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,433,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,502,358.08. This trade represents a 1.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wenbin Qiu also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 16th, Wenbin Qiu acquired 17,500 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,700.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 15th, Wenbin Qiu acquired 11,000 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,810.00.
  • On Tuesday, April 14th, Wenbin Qiu acquired 11,500 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $30,245.00.
  • On Monday, April 13th, Wenbin Qiu acquired 12,100 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $30,008.00.
  • On Friday, April 10th, Wenbin Qiu acquired 12,400 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $30,132.00.
  • On Thursday, April 9th, Wenbin Qiu acquired 11,650 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $30,057.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 8th, Wenbin Qiu acquired 11,600 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $29,928.00.
  • On Tuesday, April 7th, Wenbin Qiu acquired 12,000 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $30,120.00.

Baozun Price Performance

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. Baozun Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baozun

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Baozun in the third quarter worth about $64,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Baozun by 51.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,043 shares of the technology company's stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Baozun in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Baozun by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,423 shares of the technology company's stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 37,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Baozun in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Baozun to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Baozun

Baozun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baozun Inc is a leading pure-play e-commerce solutions provider based in Shanghai, China. The company specializes in helping global and domestic brands establish and manage their online stores across major Chinese platforms, including Tmall, JD.com, and WeChat. By offering a one-stop service model, Baozun enables brand owners to outsource the complexities of digital retail operations and focus on product development and customer engagement.

The company's suite of services encompasses store design and setup, digital marketing and promotion, technology integration, order fulfillment, warehousing and logistics, customer care, and data analytics.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

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