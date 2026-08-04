Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and traded as high as $3.10. Baozun shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 170,468 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BZUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Baozun from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Baozun in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baozun currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Baozun

Baozun Stock Up 4.9%

The stock has a market cap of $174.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.51. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.65.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter. Baozun had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $345.35 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Junhua Wu purchased 29,000 shares of Baozun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $82,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 253,770 shares in the company, valued at $723,244.50. This trade represents a 12.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wenbin Qiu acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,573,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,931.84. This represents a 0.64% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought 225,000 shares of company stock valued at $609,830 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 59.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baozun

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Baozun by 75,465,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 754,659 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 754,658 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Baozun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P bought a new position in Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Baozun by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,705 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 52,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc is a leading pure-play e-commerce solutions provider based in Shanghai, China. The company specializes in helping global and domestic brands establish and manage their online stores across major Chinese platforms, including Tmall, JD.com, and WeChat. By offering a one-stop service model, Baozun enables brand owners to outsource the complexities of digital retail operations and focus on product development and customer engagement.

The company's suite of services encompasses store design and setup, digital marketing and promotion, technology integration, order fulfillment, warehousing and logistics, customer care, and data analytics.

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