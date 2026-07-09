Barclays Cuts LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $394.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $412.00 to $394.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Barclays's price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.18% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $395.00 to $391.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $330.00 to $326.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $397.29.

Get LPL Financial alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPL Financial

LPL Financial Stock Up 3.8%

LPLA opened at $312.24 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $293.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.50. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $260.15 and a 12 month high of $403.58.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.98 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 4.93%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,110 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.01, for a total value of $366,311.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $6,535,188.03. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 308 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $94,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,990. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,887 shares of company stock worth $613,144 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 78 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 580.0% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting LPL Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting LPL Financial this week:

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA is a U.S.-focused financial services firm that provides brokerage, custodial and advisory platforms to independent financial advisors, registered investment advisers and institutions. Operating primarily as an independent broker-dealer and custodian, the company supports a network of advisors with the operational, compliance and clearing infrastructure needed to manage client accounts and deliver investment advice outside of traditional wirehouse models.

The firm's product and service offerings include trade execution and clearing, custody services, retirement plan services, model portfolio and advisory platforms, wealth management technology, investment research and product access across equities, fixed income, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and insurance and annuity solutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider LPL Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and LPL Financial wasn't on the list.

While LPL Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here