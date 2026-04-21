Barclays Cuts Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $8.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Barclays's price objective points to a potential upside of 31.04% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Sprout Social from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $13.11.

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Sprout Social Stock Performance

Shares of SPT stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $6.11. 634,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,652. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company's fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $363.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 16.10% and a negative net margin of 9.47%.The firm had revenue of $120.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.68 million. Sprout Social has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.970 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,307.51. This trade represents a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 103,855 shares of company stock worth $600,860 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter worth about $17,555,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Sprout Social by 739.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 714,089 shares of the company's stock worth $14,932,000 after acquiring an additional 629,033 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Sprout Social by 20,382.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 471,087 shares of the company's stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 468,787 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth about $4,830,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Sprout Social by 9.8% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,723,921 shares of the company's stock worth $61,033,000 after acquiring an additional 421,189 shares in the last quarter.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social NASDAQ: SPT is a Chicago-based software company specializing in social media management solutions for businesses of all sizes. The company provides a cloud-based platform designed to help organizations improve their social media presence through a suite of tools for content scheduling, community engagement, social listening and analytics. Sprout Social's platform is built to streamline the workflows of marketing, customer care and public relations teams by providing a centralized hub for managing multiple social channels.

The company's product offerings include publishing and scheduling capabilities that allow users to plan and automate social content across networks such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest.

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