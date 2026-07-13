Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $136.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Barclays's target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.90% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised shares of American Electric Power from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.48.

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American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP opened at $135.43 on Monday. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $103.64 and a twelve month high of $140.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.29 and a 200-day moving average of $128.06. The stock has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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