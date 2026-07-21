Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Stock

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Barclays's price target points to a potential downside of 0.25% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Argus set a $27.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.02.

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Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $25.41.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 15,569 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $358,087.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 682,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,688,047. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,128,327 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,917,115,000 after acquiring an additional 383,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,014,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,021,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $425,866,000 after buying an additional 2,217,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,700,539 shares of the company's stock worth $402,056,000 after acquiring an additional 493,177 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 251.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,755,486 shares of the company's stock worth $263,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846,104 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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