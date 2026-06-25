Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $1,175.00 to $2,000.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the semiconductor manufacturer's stock. Barclays's target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.80% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,220.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,228.30.

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $165.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,213.56. 81,631,605 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,407,656. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $103.38 and a 12-month high of $1,255.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $788.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $20.98 by $4.13. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 60.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.3% in the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Bank boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

More Micron Technology News

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Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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