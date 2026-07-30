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Barclays Increases Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target to $277.00

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Waste Management logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Barclays raised Waste Management’s price target to $277 from $270 and maintained an “overweight” rating, implying 16.82% potential upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive, with 14 Buy ratings and six Holds producing a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $257.61.
  • Waste Management recently exceeded quarterly EPS estimates, reporting $2.02 versus $1.98 expected, while revenue rose 4% year over year to $6.68 billion, slightly below forecasts.
  • Five stocks we like better than Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $270.00 to $277.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the business services provider's stock. Barclays's target price suggests a potential upside of 16.82% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Waste Management from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Waste Management from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $273.00 to $268.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Waste Management from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised shares of Waste Management from a "hold" rating to an "outperformer" rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $257.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Down 1.0%

WM stock opened at $237.12 on Thursday. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $194.11 and a 52-week high of $248.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.56.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $6.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Waste Management's revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RHL Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company's stock.

About Waste Management

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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