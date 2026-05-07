Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Barclays's price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.69% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SMCI. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $30.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $38.00.

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Super Micro Computer Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $34.24. 8,053,196 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,372,430. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm's 50-day moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.44.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 18.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer's revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,569,000. Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,631,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,848,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,300,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,829 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 833.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,939,536 shares of the company's stock valued at $140,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,746 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,953,780 shares of the company's stock worth $291,347,000 after buying an additional 1,738,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company's stock.

Super Micro Computer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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