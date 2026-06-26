Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Price

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Barclays's target price points to a potential upside of 51.33% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Trip.com Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $82.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $67.89.

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Trip.com Group Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.65. 1,250,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,548,029. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $38.04 and a twelve month high of $78.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 398 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 601.3% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 554 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 611 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Trip.com Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Trip.com Group this week:

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group NASDAQ: TCOM is a China-based online travel services company that provides a broad range of consumer and business travel products. The company operates consumer-facing travel platforms and mobile apps that enable users to search, book and manage hotel reservations, airline tickets, packaged tours, rail travel, car rentals, airport transfers and local activities. It also offers corporate travel management and B2B solutions that support travel suppliers and downstream distribution partners.

Headquartered in Shanghai, Trip.com Group serves customers across China and increasingly in international markets through a portfolio of brands and global distribution channels.

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