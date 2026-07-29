Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Price

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the biotechnology company's stock. Barclays's target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.73% from the stock's current price.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $231.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Biogen from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $221.11.

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Biogen Stock Up 2.7%

BIIB stock opened at $205.61 on Wednesday. Biogen has a one year low of $124.56 and a one year high of $219.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.16. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $200.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.21.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.46 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.81%.Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-13.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,408,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $302,815,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 39,074.8% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 798,774 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $140,576,000 after purchasing an additional 796,735 shares during the last quarter. Employees Provident Fund Board acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $123,931,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 6,828.4% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 517,275 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $64,965,000 after purchasing an additional 509,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Biogen

Here are the key news stories impacting Biogen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Biogen reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $2.74 billion, up 3% year over year and ahead of the $2.46 billion analyst consensus. Adjusted EPS of $3.60 also exceeded expectations of $2.94. Biogen beats quarterly estimates as newer drugs fuel growth

Biogen reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $2.74 billion, up 3% year over year and ahead of the $2.46 billion analyst consensus. Adjusted EPS of $3.60 also exceeded expectations of $2.94. Positive Sentiment: The Growth Portfolio generated $1.06 billion in revenue, up 24% year over year and surpassing the legacy multiple-sclerosis portfolio. Key contributions included SKYCLARYS revenue of $168 million, ZURZUVAE revenue of $71 million, and post-acquisition sales from Apellis products SYFOVRE and EMPAVELI. Biogen Raises Earnings Guidance as Growth Portfolio Outpaces Legacy Blockbuster Drugs

The Growth Portfolio generated $1.06 billion in revenue, up 24% year over year and surpassing the legacy multiple-sclerosis portfolio. Key contributions included SKYCLARYS revenue of $168 million, ZURZUVAE revenue of $71 million, and post-acquisition sales from Apellis products SYFOVRE and EMPAVELI. Positive Sentiment: Biogen expects 2026 revenue to increase by a mid-single-digit percentage, suggesting continued momentum from newer rare-disease and specialty medicines as older multiple-sclerosis products decline.

Biogen expects 2026 revenue to increase by a mid-single-digit percentage, suggesting continued momentum from newer rare-disease and specialty medicines as older multiple-sclerosis products decline. Neutral Sentiment: The company completed its acquisition of Apellis, adding SYFOVRE and EMPAVELI to its commercial portfolio. The deal expands Biogen’s growth prospects but also introduces integration and execution risks.

The company completed its acquisition of Apellis, adding SYFOVRE and EMPAVELI to its commercial portfolio. The deal expands Biogen’s growth prospects but also introduces integration and execution risks. Negative Sentiment: GAAP net income fell to $97.5 million from $634.8 million a year earlier, while GAAP diluted EPS was $0.66. The decline highlights the impact of costs and other charges despite the adjusted earnings beat.

GAAP net income fell to $97.5 million from $634.8 million a year earlier, while GAAP diluted EPS was $0.66. The decline highlights the impact of costs and other charges despite the adjusted earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Biogen set full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance at $12.00-$13.00, below the $13.45 analyst consensus. The lower outlook is the main potential pressure on BIIB, even though quarterly results exceeded estimates. Biogen Cuts FY Adjusted View as Profit Declines

About Biogen

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

Further Reading

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